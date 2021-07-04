PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225,827.83

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, PRIA has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $225,827.83 and approximately $350.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00009179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.48 or 0.00785051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.45 or 0.07970687 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars.

