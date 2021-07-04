Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 2.8%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.51. 1,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,007,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

