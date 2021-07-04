Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,390 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 345,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.