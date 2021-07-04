Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 9,646 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.2% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

