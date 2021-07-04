Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

