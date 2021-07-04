Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 880.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after acquiring an additional 245,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.