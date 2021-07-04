Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIU. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NIU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

