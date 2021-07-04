Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.