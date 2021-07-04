Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $317.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $205.00 and a 12-month high of $317.82.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.