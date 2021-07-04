Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 159,829 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $38.54.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90.
Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
