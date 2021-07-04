Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

