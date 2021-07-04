Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,222 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

