Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.65 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

