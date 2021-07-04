Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.71 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $648.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $649.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

