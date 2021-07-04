Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $24.72 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 463,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

