Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 169,085 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $69.95 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.