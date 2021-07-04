Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,579 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $583.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

