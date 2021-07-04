Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $583.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

