Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 296.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $267,777,000 after purchasing an additional 560,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

