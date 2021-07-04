Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:OPYGY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

