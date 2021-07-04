Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $282.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Public Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.72. 945,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.