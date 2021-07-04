Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.20 ($1.14). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 42,850 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £358.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

