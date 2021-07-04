Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRPL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.