PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $382,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 483,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,880. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.