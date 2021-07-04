Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

