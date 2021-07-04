Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $167.09 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

