Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

UCBI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

