Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.