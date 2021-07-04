Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reduced their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of ALT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $358.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

