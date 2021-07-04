Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.