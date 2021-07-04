Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

