Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 51.8% in June

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of QTGPF stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

