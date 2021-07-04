Qtum Market Cap Tops $702.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $702.01 million and $271.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00020637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,535,036 coins and its circulating supply is 98,501,233 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.