Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $180,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

