Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $176,000 Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

