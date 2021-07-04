Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $43.86 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $973.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

