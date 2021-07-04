Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

