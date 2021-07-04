Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,667 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

