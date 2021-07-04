Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,582 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $463.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.