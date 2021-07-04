Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.23, with a volume of 257,316 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.08.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

