Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

