Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 47.6% in June

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRHC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.