Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. Research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.