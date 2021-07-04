Raymond James Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.