Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Raymond James by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

