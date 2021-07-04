Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.