Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

