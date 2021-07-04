Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,472 shares of company stock worth $12,667,630. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.80 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

