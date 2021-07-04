Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Arvinas worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,155. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

