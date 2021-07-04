Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $16.78 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in MasTec by 24.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $105.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

